Mantha scores 2, Capitals beat Blue Jackets 7-2

Capitals_Blue_Jackets_Hockey_47604 Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8), Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha (39) and Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (77) watch Mantha's second goal go past Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. AP Photo/Paul Vernon Capitals_Blue_Jackets_Hockey_31800 Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha, right, scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. AP Photo/Paul Vernon Capitals_Blue_Jackets_Hockey_15321 Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz, left, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, center, and forward Eric Robinson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. AP Photo/Paul Vernon Capitals_Blue_Jackets_Hockey_76304 Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakob Voracek, right, checks Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. AP Photo/Paul Vernon Capitals_Blue_Jackets_Hockey_81056 Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, right, collides with Washington Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek, left, in front of Capitals forward Conor Sheary during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. AP Photo/Paul Vernon Capitals_Blue_Jackets_Hockey_15244 Washington Capitals forward forward Tom Wilson, left, reaches for the puck behind Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. AP Photo/Paul Vernon Capitals_Blue_Jackets_Hockey_07598 Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, right, reaches for the puck in front of Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. AP Photo/Paul Vernon Capitals_Blue_Jackets_Hockey_54627 Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, right, chases the puck in front of Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. AP Photo/Paul Vernon Capitals_Blue_Jackets_Hockey_14449 Washington Capitals forward Connor McMichael, left, reaches for the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakob Voracek during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. AP Photo/Paul Vernon Capitals_Blue_Jackets_Hockey_84379 Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly, center, checks Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov, left, in front of Blue Jackets forward Emil Bemstrom during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Kuraly was called for a penalty on the play. AP Photo/Paul Vernon ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored twice, and Alex Ovechkin and Connor Sheary each had a goal and an assist as the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 Thursday night for their third straight win.

Martin Fehervary, Connor McMichael and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored, and Nikolas Backstrom added two assists as Washington improved to 6-0-1 in its last seven games. Vitek Vanecek stopped 39 shots for the Capitals, who pulled one point behind Boston for the top wild card in the Eastern Conference and increased their lead over Columbus to 13 points for the second wild card.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine scored for the Blue Jackets, who scored twice on their own net and broke a three-game win streak. Joonas Korpisalo stopped six of nine shots before being replaced in the second period by Elvis Merzlikins, who finished with 20 saves.

Mantha put Washington on the board at 4:29 of the first, beating Korpisalo between the pads on a breakaway. He earned his second goal of the night and put Washington up 2-0 off Korpisalo’s skate, as the goalie inadvertently guided a rebound into the net while backing into position at 12:20.

Fehervary’s goal at 1:20 of the second beat Korpisalo through the five-hole, making it 3-0 and ening his night,

Bjorkstrand pulled Columbus within two with his sixth power-play goal at 6:57, before Ovechkin took advantage of a Columbus penalty to extend the Capitals’ lead to 4-1 with a wrister from the left circle at 10:44. It was his team-leading 11th power-play goal.

Laine cut the lead to 4-2 at 1:47 of the third, tipping Zach Werenski’s shot from the blueline, but Washington went up 5-2 when McMichael was credited with the goal Dean Kukan scored into his own net as he tried to clear the puck at 4:15.

Columbus pulled Merzlikins for an extra skater with 12:48 left in the game and Sheary scored an empty netter seconds later. Kuznetsov made it 7-2 with a power-play goal at 9:03.

