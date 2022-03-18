RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport | Putin responses to opponents | WNBA's Griner's detention extended | How to help
Capitals visit the Hurricanes after Mantha’s 2-goal game

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 3:05 AM

Washington Capitals (34-18-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-5, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -153, Capitals +130; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host Washington after Anthony Mantha scored two goals in the Capitals’ 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Hurricanes have gone 11-6-0 against division opponents. Carolina ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

The Capitals are 12-5-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Washington ranks 10th in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 38.

In their last meeting on March 3, Washington won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 34 assists and has 61 points this season. Teuvo Teravainen has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Evgeny Kuznetsov leads the Capitals with 40 total assists and has 60 points. Ovechkin has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis: day to day (hip), Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).

Capitals: Lars Eller: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

