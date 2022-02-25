CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
‘Please, no more war’: Alex Ovechkin speaks out on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

J.J. Regan

February 25, 2022, 7:47 PM

A day after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Alex Ovechkin addressed the situation with reporters on Friday following the Capitals practice.

“Obviously it’s hard situation,” Ovechkin said. “I have lots of friends in Russia and Ukraine and it’s hard to see the war. I hope soon it’s going to be over and there’s going to be peace in the whole world.”

He added, “Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who’s in the war, Russia, Ukraine, different countries. I think we live in a world, we have to live in peace.”

Ovechkin has been very open about his pride for his home country of Russia. He has also been a vocal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past.

When asked if he supported Putin in wake of the recent events, Ovechkin said, “He’s my president, but, how I said, I’m not in politics. I’m an athlete. I hope everything is going to be done soon. It’s hard situation right now for both sides. Everything I hope is going to be end. I’m not control this situation.”

When asked if he supported Russia, Ovechkin again stressed he has no control over the war unfolding in Europe.

“I’m Russian. Something I can’t control. It’s not in my hands. I hope it’s going to end soon and it’s going to be peace in both countries. I don’t control this one.”

Ovechkin still has family in Russia and said he was unsure of when or if they would be leaving the country in the near future saying “we will see what’s going to happen.”

“It’s scary moments, but we can’t do anything,” Ovechkin said. “We just hope it’s going to be end soon and everything’s going to be all right.”

