Alex Ovechkin to miss Wednesday’s game, All-Star Weekend after entering COVID-19 protocol

Alex Ovechkin has tested positive for coronavirus and has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the Capitals announced Wednesday.

Alex Ovechkin has tested positive for coronavirus and has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the Capitals announced Wednesday. He will be unavailable for Wednesday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers and will not attend the NHL’s All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas.

In a corresponding move, forward Brett Leason was recalled off the taxi squad, as was goalie Pheonix Copley after an injury to Vitek Vanecek Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Ovechkin will be eligible to play in Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets assuming he passes all the requirements to exit protocol.

Wednesday was the final day all players were required to get tested before the NHL switches to its new protocol which does not require a test for asymptomatic players. Ovechkin is the only Capitals player who has not missed a game this season, but that streak will end on Wednesday. He was also voted in as the Metropolitan team captain for the All-Star Game, but will miss that as well.

Ovechkin is in the midst of an incredible season in which he has scored 29 goals (3rd in the NHL) and 58 points (5th) at the age of 36. His absence Wednesday unfortunately means we will not get to see him match up against two of the other elite hockey stars, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

With Ovechkin out, Evgeny Kuznetsov is the only player for the Capitals expected to participate in the All-Star weekend.