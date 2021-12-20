NHL, NHLPA begin holiday break early, citing COVID-19 related postponements

Upcoming NHL Capitals v. Islanders games have been postponed as the National Hockey League, and National Hockey League Players' Association agreed to start their holiday break early.

The decision postponed five games scheduled for Dec. 23. After Wednesday night’s road game in Philadelphia, the Capitals will play on Monday night, hosting Ottawa.

This will begin the collectively-bargained Holiday Break at the end of games hosted on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

“Players will report back to their Clubs on Dec. 26, which shall be used for testing, practice and/or travel only,” the NHL said in a statement. “Upon return from the Holiday Break to team facilities, no individual in the team’s Traveling Party shall enter the facility (other than for testing purposes) until they have a negative test result.”

All practices scheduled for Dec. 26 must begin after 2:00 p.m., with the League’s season schedule resuming on Monday, Dec. 27.

WTOP’s Steve Dresner contributed to this report.