Capitals-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-related issues affecting Washington

The NHL has announced the postponement of Tuesday night's game between the Capitals and Flyers due to COVID-related issues affecting Washington.

Capitals-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-related issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The news comes a day after the NHL and NHLPA agreed to pause for a Christmas break due to the surge in league-wide COVID-19 cases. The break was planned to leave Washington’s Tuesday night game in place before pausing from Wednesday Dec. 22 to 2 p.m. on Dec. 26.

The Capitals currently having three players in the league’s health and safety protocols. T.J. Oshie joined Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the NHL’s COVID-19 list on Sunday. Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette told the Sports Junkies on Tuesday morning that Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway and Trevor van Riemsdyk were all back.

A make-up date for the game has yet to be determined.