Capitals stars bring out stylish costumes for 2021 Halloween party

Kevin Brown, NBC Sports Washington

October 31, 2021, 1:15 PM

Capitals celebrate Halloween in style originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a year off due to last season’s coronavirus regulations, the annual Capitals Halloween party returned Saturday, and the costumes did not disappoint.

From the ever-popular new hit Netflix show “Squid Game” to the always popular movie “Mean Girls,” the Caps brought back the occasion in style.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov and center Evgeny Kuznetsov and their wives all dressed up as characters from “Squid Game.” Samsonov was player 456 while Kuznetsov was the older man player one. For those who’ve yet to watch, we’ll keep the spoilers out of this one.

Winger T.J. Oshie, though, deserves extra props for his commitment to Regina George’s mom in “Mean Girls.” Currently on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury and seen wearing a boot on his right foot.

Tom Wilson, Nic Dowd and their partners dressed up as characters from throwback movies “The Replacements” and “Bridesmaids,” respectively. Nick Jensen and his wife were Ric Flair and Macho Man Randy Savage from the WWE heyday. Justin Schultz and his wife were hilariously Moira and Johnny Rose from “Schitts Creek.” But it was the young guys to really steal the headlines from the party costumes selection.

Hendrix Lappiere was his namesake Jimi Hendrix, while Connor McMichael didn’t stand out as a nerd, but just check out Martin Feheverary’s wizard and witch costume with his girlfriend.

Washington returns back to action on Monday night against the defending champs in Tampa Bay.

