Coronavirus News: How risky are large outdoor events? | Montgomery Co. positivity rate dips | Doctors frustrated over misinformation | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington Capitals » Capitals lose Martin Fehervary,…

Capitals lose Martin Fehervary, preseason game to Devils: Observations

J.J. Regan

October 4, 2021, 7:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Caps lose Fehervary, preseason game in New Jersey: Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

Now four games into the preseason, the Capitals are still in search of their first win. Washington fell 4-1 to the New Jersey Devils on Monday in a game that also saw them lose defenseman Martin Fehervary in the second period.

Here are some observations from the loss.

Connor McMichael makes his presence felt

There may be an open spot at center to start the season with Nicklas Backstrom’s status a question mark, and it just so happens that the Caps’ top two prospects are centers. Thus far, Hendrix Lapierre has been the more visible of the two, but on Monday, McMichael took the spotlight with his best performance of the preseason.

McMichael was robbed in the second period on the doorstep after a great pass from Daniel Sprong. McMichael made up for it later in the second, scoring his first goal of the preseason to get Washington on the board.

McMichael and Sprong played well together and looked like the team’s top offensive threats on the night.

Goaltending is a question mark

Vitek Vanecek was brilliant when the game started, but he could not keep that level through the entire 60 minutes.

Vanecek initially looked very comfortable in net and finished with 22 saves out of 25 shots. His best saves came at the end of the second period as he robbed both Pavel Zacha and Jesper Bratt as they tried to catch the Caps defense sleeping and sneak in a late goal.

But it wasn’t all good, as shots from Michael McLeod and Pavel Zacha found the back of the net and looked like the kind of saves you need your goalie to make in games that count.

The lower-body injury to Samsonov makes it look like Vanecek is the front-runner to start the opener. On Monday, he was good, but not great.

Martin Fehervary leaves early

Fehervary took a shot off the hand in the second period. His last shift came with 6:54 left in the middle frame and he did not return. The Caps announced it was an upper-body injury.

Fehervary made a bad read on New Jersey’s first goal, as both he and Matt Irwin converged on Janne Kuokkanen, leaving a lane for Dawson Mercer to the side. As Fehervary tried to adjust, the young Mercer had a step and turned the corner on Fehervary to get to the front of the net, eventually leading to the Holtz goal.

Even so, I think Fehervary had the upper hand on Michal Kempny for a spot on the Caps’ blue line to start the season. He may still be adjusting to the system, but he certainly looks more ready than Kempny to this point.

Hopefully, whatever injury he may be dealing with is minor and he will be back quickly. Otherwise, it suddenly becomes even more important to get Kempny back up to speed as quickly as possible.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Senate lawmakers introduce FISMA reforms, including cyber incident reporting for agencies, contractors

OPM, Connolly eyeing improvements to federal internship program

OPM recommends disciplinary options for employees who fail to comply with federal vaccine mandate

USPS pilot expands postal banking services after years of skepticism

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up