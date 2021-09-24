Caps announce Caesars as jersey patch partner

The Washington Capitals and Caesars Entertainment have a new deal: a multiyear partnership that puts the Caesars Sportsbook logo on Capitals home and third jerseys for games played at Capital One Arena starting with the 2022-23 NHL season.

It’s the first team announced agreement in the NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program, according to the Washington Capitals.

The Caesars Sportsbook patch, which measures 3 by 3.5 inches, will rest on the upper-right chest of the jersey.

“Following the successful launch of Caesars Sportsbook adjacent to Capital One Arena last spring, we are thrilled to introduce Caesars Sportsbook as the Capitals’ inaugural home jersey advertising partner in a first-of-its-kind announced partnership in the NHL,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer Jim Van Stone.

The NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program begins with the 2022-23 NHL season and allows up to two jersey sponsors per team when separate sponsors appear on home and away jerseys.

The Capitals said it will announce an away jersey sponsor at a later date.

Caesars Entertainment recently released renderings of its planned $500 million casino and hotel in Danville, Virginia, which will break ground in December.