Capitals announce Playoff Pack giveaway ahead of 2021 NHL postseason

The Washington Capitals are preparing to kick off the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs with an opening-round series against the Boston Bruins, and they want to get their fans as involved as possible.

Capitals announce Playoff Pack giveaway originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

To help pump up the fanbase ahead of Saturday’s Game 1, the Caps are distributing Playoff Pump Up Packs during a drive-thru pickup at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

The packs include a car flag, rally towel, jersey koozies and mini cowbell, and they will be available to fans while supplies last to be picked up between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday. To keep things organized, the Caps are asking drivers to “enter the drive-thru coming from the south bound 6th Street direction and exit the pickup station by turning right onto F Street.”

Fans attending will be required to stay in their cars at all times and stay masked up for safety. The Playoff Pump Up Packs are free, and there is a limit of one per vehicle.