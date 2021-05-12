CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pr. George's lifting restrictions | Unintended consequences of CDC mask guidance | Mont. Co. reopening plan | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Washington Capitals » Capitals announce Playoff Pack…

Capitals announce Playoff Pack giveaway ahead of 2021 NHL postseason

Ryan Wormeli

May 12, 2021, 2:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Capitals announce Playoff Pack giveaway originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Capitals are preparing to kick off the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs with an opening-round series against the Boston Bruins, and they want to get their fans as involved as possible.

To help pump up the fanbase ahead of Saturday’s Game 1, the Caps are distributing Playoff Pump Up Packs during a drive-thru pickup at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

The packs include a car flag, rally towel, jersey koozies and mini cowbell, and they will be available to fans while supplies last to be picked up between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday. To keep things organized, the Caps are asking drivers to “enter the drive-thru coming from the south bound 6th Street direction and exit the pickup station by turning right onto F Street.”

Fans attending will be required to stay in their cars at all times and stay masked up for safety. The Playoff Pump Up Packs are free, and there is a limit of one per vehicle.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Platform One platform

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up