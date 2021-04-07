Marchand and Boston take on Washington

Boston Bruins (20-10-6, fourth in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (25-10-4, first in the East Division) Washington; Thursday, 7…

Boston Bruins (20-10-6, fourth in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (25-10-4, first in the East Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup with Washington. He ranks sixth in the NHL with 45 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 27 assists.

The Capitals are 25-10-4 in division play. Washington has scored 130 goals and ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.3 per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 19.

The Bruins are 20-10-6 against opponents in the East Division. Boston averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 5, Boston won 5-1. Marchand recorded a team-high 3 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicklas Backstrom has 39 total points for the Capitals, 13 goals and 26 assists. Justin Schultz has five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 27 total assists and has 45 points. David Krejci has 10 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).

Bruins: Kevan Miller: out (knee), Charlie McAvoy: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

