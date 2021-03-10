CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Flyers to host Backstrom and the Capitals

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 3:05 AM

Washington Capitals (15-6-4, second in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-7-3, fifth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicklas Backstrom leads Washington into a matchup against Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 29 points, scoring 10 goals and totaling 19 assists.

The Flyers are 13-7-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by James van Riemsdyk with 11.

The Capitals are 15-6-4 in division games. Washington ranks seventh in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Backstrom with 10.

In their last meeting on March 7, Washington won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 11 goals and has 27 points. Sean Couturier has 12 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Zdeno Chara leads the Capitals with a plus-11 in 25 games this season. T.J. Oshie has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Michael Raffl: day to day (hand).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

