Devils captain Nico Hischier sidelined three weeks

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 8:35 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier is expected to miss three weeks following surgery Monday to repair a frontal sinus fracture.

Hischier was injured in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Feb. 27, when he was struck in the visor by a deflected puck.

Hischier has scored three points (two goals, one assist) in five games this season. The Swiss center also missed the first 11 games due to a foot injury.

The Devils named Hischier the 12th captain in franchise history earlier this season.

