Capitals players congratulate Nicklas Backstrom on 700th assist in tribute video

After Nicklas Backstrom joined the 700 assist club Friday in a loss to the Bruins, the Capitals put together a tribute video for him to celebrate his career milestone.

Capitals players congratulate Backstrom on 700th assist originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After Nicklas Backstrom joined the 700 assist club Friday in a loss to the Bruins, the Capitals put together a tribute video for him to celebrate his career milestone.

Featured in the video were John Carlson, Tom Wilson, TJ Oshie and Alex Ovechkin, who delivered congratulatory messages to their teammate.

Then, right before the end of the video, the NHL’s all-time Swedish leader in assists, Nicklas Lidstrom, came in to challenge Backstrom to keep wracking up the helpers.

“Congratulations on reaching 700 assists, that’s quite an accomplishment,” said Lidstrom, who has 878 career assists. “But you’re not even close to being done yet, so keep it going. Good luck.”

Backstrom became the first player in franchise history with 700 assists and the 23rd fastest player in league-history to reach that mark.