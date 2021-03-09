CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington Capitals » Capitals players congratulate Nicklas…

Capitals players congratulate Nicklas Backstrom on 700th assist in tribute video

Mike DePrisco

March 9, 2021, 7:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Capitals players congratulate Backstrom on 700th assist originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After Nicklas Backstrom joined the 700 assist club Friday in a loss to the Bruins, the Capitals put together a tribute video for him to celebrate his career milestone.

Featured in the video were John Carlson, Tom Wilson, TJ Oshie and Alex Ovechkin, who delivered congratulatory messages to their teammate.

Then, right before the end of the video, the NHL’s all-time Swedish leader in assists, Nicklas Lidstrom, came in to challenge Backstrom to keep wracking up the helpers.

“Congratulations on reaching 700 assists, that’s quite an accomplishment,” said Lidstrom, who has 878 career assists. “But you’re not even close to being done yet, so keep it going. Good luck.”

Backstrom became the first player in franchise history with 700 assists and the 23rd fastest player in league-history to reach that mark.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up