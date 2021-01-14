CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Northam urges patience for vaccine rollout | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » Washington Capitals » SEE IT: National Zoo's…

SEE IT: National Zoo’s panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is a big Capitals fan

Ryan Homler | @NBCSWashington

January 14, 2021, 10:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEE IT: National Zoo’s panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is a big Capitals fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Washington Capitals prepare to begin their season Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres, they’ll have plenty of fans around D.C. cheering them on as they look to make a run to the Stanley Cup.

Yet, there is one very special — and furry — fan who is all in on the Capitals in 2020.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute’s panda cub Xiao Qi Ji appears to be a big fan of Alex Ovechkin and company, as the zoo’s Twitter account shared a video of the cub playing with a large model of a hockey puck and a message of support for the Caps.

It’s an adorable video that no one would blame you for watching over and over.

And, if the Caps struggle early on in the power play, it could be wise to enact the “Panda Power Play.” Xiao Qi Ji is dominating possession of the puck, which is all any coach can ask for.

Download and subscribe to the Capitals Talk podcast

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Biden to repeal Schedule F, overturn Trump workforce policies with new executive order

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

State relying on software-as-a-service to accelerate new capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up