Hendrix Lapierre among the 41 players listed on Capitals training camp roster

With training camp set to start on Jan. 3, the Capitals released a 41-player roster on Friday.

Washington’s 2020 first-round draft pick, Hendrix Lapierre, is among the team’s 24 forwards and is the only 2020 draft pick on the roster. Connor McMichael is not on the initial roster. He is currently playing in the World Junior Championship for Team Canada. He is expected to join the team when Canada’s tournament is over and once he fulfills any and all required health protocols, according to a team official. The championship is scheduled for Jan. 5.

The rest of the roster consists of 12 defensemen, four of whom are new to the organization, and five goalies.

Of the players loaned to other leagues overseas such as Alex Alexeyev, Martin Hugo Has and Bobby Nardella, none of them are included on the roster and it appears likely that they will remain with their current teams for the season.

Training camp begins on Sunday with medical exams and physical testing. The first day of practice will be on Monday and the Caps’ first game is on Jan. 14. All practices will be closed to the public.