Capitals tabbed with fourth-best odds to win Eastern Division in 2021

Matt Weyrich | @NBCSWashington

December 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

The NHL is pushing forward with a unique format for the 2021 season, dividing teams into four divisions based on their geographic location and pitting them against each other for 56 regular-season games. Each division will send its top four teams to the playoffs to set up a 16-team field for determining the next Stanley Cup champion.

It came as no surprise that the Capitals landed in the Eastern Division, which sets up a tough group against which Washington will compete for a playoff spot. PointsBet sportsbook released its odds for the 2021 season Tuesday, giving the Capitals the fourth-best chance to win the division at 19/4.

The Capitals trail the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins for the right to be considered division favorites. But even after they lost goalie Henrik Lundqvist to a season-ending heart issue, PointsBet still likes the Capitals over the New York Islanders despite the latter knocking them out in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Here’s a full list of the Eastern Division’s playoff odds for the 2021 season.

NHL Futures Odds: 2021 Eastern Division champion

Boston Bruins: +275 (11/4)

Philadelphia Flyers: +325 (13/4)

Pittsburgh Penguins: +425 (17/4)

Washington Capitals: +475 (19/4)

New York Islanders: +600 (6/1)

New York Rangers: +700 (7/1)

Buffalo Sabres: +1300 (13/1)

New Jersey Devils: +2000 (20/1)

