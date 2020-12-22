Capitals tabbed with fourth-best odds to win Eastern Division in 2021

Caps tabbed with fourth-best odds to win Eastern Division originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The NHL is pushing forward with a unique format for the 2021 season, dividing teams into four divisions based on their geographic location and pitting them against each other for 56 regular-season games. Each division will send its top four teams to the playoffs to set up a 16-team field for determining the next Stanley Cup champion.
It came as no surprise that the Capitals landed in the Eastern Division, which sets up a tough group against which Washington will compete for a playoff spot. PointsBet sportsbook released its odds for the 2021 season Tuesday, giving the Capitals the fourth-best chance to win the division at 19/4.
The Capitals trail the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins for the right to be considered division favorites. But even after they lost goalie Henrik Lundqvist to a season-ending heart issue, PointsBet still likes the Capitals over the New York Islanders despite the latter knocking them out in the first round of the playoffs last season.
Here’s a full list of the Eastern Division’s playoff odds for the 2021 season.
NHL Futures Odds: 2021 Eastern Division champion
Boston Bruins: +275 (11/4)
Philadelphia Flyers: +325 (13/4)
Pittsburgh Penguins: +425 (17/4)
Washington Capitals: +475 (19/4)
New York Islanders: +600 (6/1)
New York Rangers: +700 (7/1)
Buffalo Sabres: +1300 (13/1)
New Jersey Devils: +2000 (20/1)