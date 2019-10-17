Home » Washington Capitals » Young hockey player gives…

Young hockey player gives lively interview as Capitals’ ‘Mite of the Nite’

Abigail Constantino

October 17, 2019, 6:04 PM

A young hockey player was bursting with enthusiasm about his chance to play at the Washington Capitals’ home arena in D.C. and about his pet tarantula that has a big appetite.

Jackson Friedlander was Wednesday night’s “Mite of the Nite” at Capital One Arena.

During the first intermission of every Capitals home game, young hockey players in the mite age group (8 and under) play a game refereed by Caps mascot Slapshot. Cheered on by a home crowd, the mites get to wear authentic Caps jerseys while they skate.

Jackson’s strategy was to go as fast as he can and hit as hard as he can — and it worked. He scored two goals.

But for him, hockey is not about winning, it’s “always about fun.” He also said he’s kind of shy, mostly excited, and courageous.

His favorite player is Caps team captain Alex Ovechkin, but his shout out was to his curlyhair tarantula Michael, which ate two crickets on Sunday and one on Monday. “He has big appetite.”

Watch Jackson’s lively interview below.

