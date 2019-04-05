Look out Slapshot, you may have some competition as Caps’ mascot

When Kora Findler knew the Caps needed a win to clinch the Metropolitan Division Thursday, she decided to bring them a little luck by wearing the costume she made for Halloween to the game.

Usually when the Washington Capitals play, the game is the most exciting thing going on in Capital One Arena in D.C. At least until the other night.

“What better thing, you know, to dress up as the Stanley Cup,” Findler said.

Her Stanley Cup dress is intricately detailed. Findler said she actually printed out all the bands on the Stanley Cup, every single player. And team that has won the Stanley Cup is on the bottom bands. So it essentially is a replica of the actual cup.

“I am an accountant, so I don’t know if that’s like the part of my brain that has to get something completely right.”

Just don’t ask Findler how long it took her to make her creation. She started with a bell skirt that you put under a wedding dress, and then shaped it to match the Stanley Cup. She then covered it with shiny fabric and plumber’s tape to hold it all together.

All this was done without a plan or pattern.

Findler said that after the she was shown her in the dress on the jumbo screen at the game, some 200 people came over to get a picture with her at the game. “I was sore this morning from posing for the pictures, it was kinda crazy,” she said.

Several fans told her she needed to show up in the dress for all the Caps playoff games as a good- luck charm. Findler said that if the Caps call, “Yes, a hundred percent I’m happy to represent.”

