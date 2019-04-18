202
LISTEN: Hear the highlights of Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 4

By Ben Raby April 18, 2019 8:28 pm 04/18/2019 08:28pm
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, and Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) chase the puck during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 Thursday in Game 4 of their first-round series. The series is now tied 2-2 with Game 5 Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Warren Foegele and Teuvo Teravainen scored for Carolina, while an Alex Ovechkin power-play tally accounted for all the scoring for Washington.

Capitals forward T.J. Oshie left the game late in the third period with an upper-body injury. According to head coach Todd Reirden, Oshie will miss “quite some time.”

Click below to hear highlights from Game 4 as well as postgame audio.

Courtesy: Capitals Radio Network.

POSTGAME - TODD REIRDEN PRESS CONFERENCE

Download audio

FINAL CALL - HURRICANES BEAT CAPITALS 2-1 IN GAME 4

Download audio

T.J. OSHIE SUFFERS UPPER-BODY INJURY LATE IN 3RD PERIOD

Download audio

TEUVO TERAVAINEN GIVES HURRICANES 2-1 LEAD

Download audio

ALEX OVECHKIN POWER-PLAY GOAL TIES SCORE 1-1

Download audio

WARREN FOEGELE GIVES HURRICANES EARLY 1-0 LEAD

Download audio

 

 

