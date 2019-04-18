LISTEN: Hear the highlights of Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 4

Hear highlights from Game 4 between the Capitals and Hurricanes. Courtesy: Capitals Radio Network
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 Thursday in Game 4 of their first-round series. The series is now tied 2-2 with Game 5 Saturday at Capital One Arena.
Warren Foegele and Teuvo Teravainen scored for Carolina, while an Alex Ovechkin power-play tally accounted for all the scoring for Washington.
Capitals forward T.J. Oshie left the game late in the third period with an upper-body injury. According to head coach Todd Reirden, Oshie will miss “quite some time.”
