LISTEN: Hear the highlights of Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 4

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 Thursday in Game 4 of their first-round series. The series is now tied 2-2 with Game 5 Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Warren Foegele and Teuvo Teravainen scored for Carolina, while an Alex Ovechkin power-play tally accounted for all the scoring for Washington.

Capitals forward T.J. Oshie left the game late in the third period with an upper-body injury. According to head coach Todd Reirden, Oshie will miss “quite some time.”

POSTGAME - TODD REIRDEN PRESS CONFERENCE https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/04-18-19-POSTGAME-REIRDEN.mp3 Download audio

FINAL CALL - HURRICANES BEAT CAPITALS 2-1 IN GAME 4 https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/04-18-19-GM4@CAR-3C-FINAL-CALL.mp3 Download audio

T.J. OSHIE SUFFERS UPPER-BODY INJURY LATE IN 3RD PERIOD https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/04-18-19-GM4@CAR-3RD-DROP-3-TJ-OSHIE-BOARDED-BY-FOEGELE-OUT.mp3 Download audio

TEUVO TERAVAINEN GIVES HURRICANES 2-1 LEAD https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/04-18-19-GM4@CAR-2D-TERAVAINEN-GOAL-2-1.mp3 Download audio

ALEX OVECHKIN POWER-PLAY GOAL TIES SCORE 1-1 https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/ALEX-POWER-PLAY-GOAL-TIES-GAME-1-1.mp3 Download audio

WARREN FOEGELE GIVES HURRICANES EARLY 1-0 LEAD https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/04-18-19-GM4@CAR-1A-FOEGELE-GOAL-1-0-2-1.mp3 Download audio

