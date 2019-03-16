202
Home » Washington Capitals » In 1st game in…

In 1st game in Tampa since cup win, Caps fall to Lightning 6-3

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington March 16, 2019 10:49 pm 03/16/2019 10:49pm
Share

In their first game back in Tampa Bay since clinching their historic Stanley Cup final berth, the Washington Capitals knew the Tampa Bay Lightning would be seeking revenge. Washington, however, was unable to replicate their Eastern Conference Final Game 7 success, falling to Tampa 6-3 Saturday.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

In their first game back in Tampa Bay since clinching their historic Stanley Cup final berth, the Washington Capitals knew the Tampa Bay Lightning would be seeking revenge. Washington, however, was unable to replicate their Eastern Conference Final Game 7 success, falling to Tampa 6-3 Saturday.

There was no shortage of goals in the opening frame, with the Lightning striking first.
Tyler Johnson scored a goal for the fourth straight game, bringing his season total to 26 thanks to a quick pass from Brayden Point. Less than two minutes later, Alex Killorn netted a goal of his own to give Tampa a two-goal lead.

Soon after, John Carlson fired a slap-shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy to cut the deficit to one. Carlson now has points in five straight games.

However, Killorn would soon put the Lightning back up by two, beating Nick Jensen one-on-one and crashing the net for his second score of the night.

Washington would go up a man in the dying minutes of the opening period, but couldn’t convert, while also taking two additional penalties before heading to the dressing room down 3-1 after one.

The Caps would go back to the power play around eight minutes into the second period, where Alex Ovechkin would score his league-leading 47th goal of the season from the face-off circle to make it a 3-2 game.

Erik Cernak put Tampa up 4-2 early in the third period, but Ovechkin responded with his second goal of the game and 48th of the season to pull Washington back within one with a little under six minutes remaining in regulation.

Washington was unable to get anything else past Vasilevskiy, who made 31 saves in the win. Killorn earned his first career hat trick on an empty-netter, and Yanni Gourde also scored on the empty net to secure a 6-3 victory.

The Capitals will face Tampa two more times in the final nine games of the season as they look to keep hold of the Metro Division lead.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

More News

Topics:
NHL News Sports tampa bay lightning Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
Today in History: March 23
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
Top photos of 2018
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600