In 1st game in Tampa since cup win, Caps fall to Lightning 6-3

In their first game back in Tampa Bay since clinching their historic Stanley Cup final berth, the Washington Capitals knew the Tampa Bay Lightning would be seeking revenge. Washington, however, was unable to replicate their Eastern Conference Final Game 7 success, falling to Tampa 6-3 Saturday.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) blocks a shot from Washington Capitals center Travis Boyd (72) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

In their first game back in Tampa Bay since clinching their historic Stanley Cup final berth, the Washington Capitals knew the Tampa Bay Lightning would be seeking revenge. Washington, however, was unable to replicate their Eastern Conference Final Game 7 success, falling to Tampa 6-3 Saturday.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

In their first game back in Tampa Bay since clinching their historic Stanley Cup final berth, the Washington Capitals knew the Tampa Bay Lightning would be seeking revenge. Washington, however, was unable to replicate their Eastern Conference Final Game 7 success, falling to Tampa 6-3 Saturday.

There was no shortage of goals in the opening frame, with the Lightning striking first.

Tyler Johnson scored a goal for the fourth straight game, bringing his season total to 26 thanks to a quick pass from Brayden Point. Less than two minutes later, Alex Killorn netted a goal of his own to give Tampa a two-goal lead.

Soon after, John Carlson fired a slap-shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy to cut the deficit to one. Carlson now has points in five straight games.

However, Killorn would soon put the Lightning back up by two, beating Nick Jensen one-on-one and crashing the net for his second score of the night.

Washington would go up a man in the dying minutes of the opening period, but couldn’t convert, while also taking two additional penalties before heading to the dressing room down 3-1 after one.

The Caps would go back to the power play around eight minutes into the second period, where Alex Ovechkin would score his league-leading 47th goal of the season from the face-off circle to make it a 3-2 game.

Erik Cernak put Tampa up 4-2 early in the third period, but Ovechkin responded with his second goal of the game and 48th of the season to pull Washington back within one with a little under six minutes remaining in regulation.

Washington was unable to get anything else past Vasilevskiy, who made 31 saves in the win. Killorn earned his first career hat trick on an empty-netter, and Yanni Gourde also scored on the empty net to secure a 6-3 victory.

The Capitals will face Tampa two more times in the final nine games of the season as they look to keep hold of the Metro Division lead.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.