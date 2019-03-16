Eastern Conference-leader Tampa Bay and Washington meet

Washington Capitals (42-22-7, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (54-13-4, first in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals travel to Amalie Arena to face…

Washington Capitals (42-22-7, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (54-13-4, first in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals travel to Amalie Arena to face the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning have gone 29-6-2 in home games. Tampa Bay averages 10.5 points per game to lead the Eastern Conference, recording 3.8 goals and 6.7 assists per game.

The Capitals are 15-6-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 46. The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McDonagh leads the Lightning with a plus-32 in 71 games played this season. Nikita Kucherov has collected 16 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body), Dan Girardi: day to day (lower body).

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

