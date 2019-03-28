Caps clinch playoff berth with win over Hurricanes

The defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals punched their ticket to the playoffs with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh. It’s the Caps fifth consecutive trip to the playoffs, and this game served as a litmus test, as the two are likely to face each other in the first round of the post season.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Nino Niederreiter (21) tries to score on Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby as Capitals’ Tom Wilson (43) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The Hurricanes opened the scoring when Nino Niederreiter snaked a rebound just past Braden Holtby’s outstretched leg. The goal is Niederreiter’s 21st of the season and his 12th since joining the Canes at the trade deadline.

The Capitals responded when Brett Connolly toe-dragged the puck around Trevor Van Riemsdyk, then sniped the puck past Curtis McElhinney. Connolly is now tied with Tom Wilson for third on the team in goals with 22.

The Hurricanes took over in the second period when Warren Foegele deked the puck between his legs and blew by Nic Jensen, scoring his first goal since Feb. 16 to make it 2-1 heading into the third period.

The Caps battled back in the final frame, starting when Jakub Vrana blew by Carolina’s defenders and backhanded the puck past McElhinney for his 23rd goal of the season, tied for second on the team with Oshie.

Nic Dowd cemented the win with five minutes remaining when he deflected a Jensen point-shot through McElhinney’s legs. His seventh goal of the season is a new career high.

