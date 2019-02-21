Caps beat Maple Leafs 3-2

Tom Wilson notched the game-winner and Braden Holtby made sure the Capitals held on for a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) tries to manage the puck in front of Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) as Capitals’ Brooks Orpik (44) looks on during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tom Wilson notched the game-winner and Braden Holtby made sure the Capitals held on for a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Braden Holtby, the Washington Capitals’ faithful (and flexible) goaltender, kept the Toronto Maple Leafs scoreless with a full-split save seven minutes into the first period, setting up the theme of the Caps’ 3-2 win early on.

Fans may agree that these were the two highlights of the game: Holtby’s (literal) split save and Toronto-native Tom Wilson’s game-winning, shorthanded goal.

Wilson’s goal gave the Caps a 3-1 lead, which would serve as the game winner. The Caps moved to a 35-20-7 on the season, while the Maple Leafs fell to 36-21-4.

Wilson snipes the shorty and regains the 2-goal lead 💪 #CapsLeafs pic.twitter.com/oANgimlATk — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 22, 2019

Four minutes into the second period, Alex Ovechkin threw his hands above his head and shouted in celebration, having just scored his 650th career goal, 43rd goal of the season and first goal of Thursday’s game.

Capitals’ center Brett Connolly’s wide grin was his celebration after he scored the team’s second goal of the game with 12 minutes remaining in the second period. This goal was his 15th of the season, which gave him 15 goals in each of the last three seasons.

Connolly nets his 15th of the season, tying a career-high in goals and putting the Caps up 2-0 💪 #CapsLeafs pic.twitter.com/vMplrbOwZG — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 22, 2019

The Maple Leafs’ first goal came five minutes into the third period, making it 2-1. Andreas Johnsson scored the goal, and this was the left wing’s 16th, and 32nd point of the season. The Leafs’ second goal came from John Tavares with 32 seconds remaining,

While Tavares’ 34th goal of the season brought the Leafs closer to an overtime opportunity, it didn’t bring the team close enough, as Washington held on for the 3-2 win.

