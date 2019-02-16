Caps season ticket-holders get a surprise ring with their renewal

Washington Capitals fans got more than just their season ticket renewal information in the mail Saturday. They also got a ring. Not on the phone.

Caps blog Russian Machine Never Breaks said that the team sent their season ticket-holders a Stanley Cup ring.

It came in a simple, red box with the team’s logo in front and ALLCAPS on the side. The ring resembles the rings presented to the 2018 Stanley Cup Champions.

Along with information on how to renew their subscription, the box also contained a note thanking the fans for their “unwavering support.”

Charmander and I got a fancy gift from @Capitals #ALLCAPS thank you!! pic.twitter.com/cY8dWL2KR9 — Hina Ansari (@orangeyHina) February 16, 2019

