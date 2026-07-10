Vance family to rent home in Virginia countryside

Sources familiar with the decision say the rental property would supplement — not replace — the official vice presidential residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington.

Washington — The Secret Service has been providing security measures to accommodate an additional residence for Vice President JD Vance and his family in Middleburg, Virginia, two senior law enforcement officials confirmed to CBS News.

Sources familiar with the decision say the rental property would supplement — not replace — the official vice presidential residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington. Middleburg is roughly 40 miles from the capital and is well-known for its hunting and horses.

Since the Vance family moved into the vice presidential residence at 1 Observatory Circle, they have made several upgrades, including a new fence for the 72-acre property and the addition of a new chicken coop.

Vance and his wife, Usha, have three young children, and are expecting their fourth this summer.

Middleburg has been home to previous presidential retreats. Former President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline built their Wexford retreat in the Virginia countryside near the town. Ronald and Nancy Reagan later rented the estate during the 1980 campaign.

NBC News first reported that the Vance family was considering leasing a property in Middleburg.