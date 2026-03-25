Sweeping carpets of color: The Virginia bluebells are on their way

Each spring, a brief burst of color spreads across forests and riverbanks in Northern Virginia as Virginia bluebells bloom, drawing hikers, photographers and nature lovers.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Each spring, a brief burst of color spreads across forests and riverbanks in Northern Virginia as Virginia bluebells bloom, drawing hikers, photographers and nature lovers hoping to catch the short-lived wildflower display.

The brief appearance of Virginia bluebells has become a welcome sign: Winter is over, and spring has arrived.

Northern Virginia’s iconic bluebells are on pace for their typical early April show.

The Virginia bluebell, known scientifically as Mertensia virginica, is a native woodland wildflower found throughout the eastern United States and parts of Canada. The plant grows naturally in moist forests and floodplains from the Northeast to the Southeast and west into the Midwest along rivers and streams.

The flowers are known for their bell-shaped clusters that begin as pink buds before opening into soft blue or lavender blooms. They typically grow one to two feet tall and are classified as spring ephemerals, meaning they appear early in the growing season, bloom briefly and then disappear by early summer once tree canopies fill in and block sunlight.

In Northern Virginia, the bloom typically begins in late March, with the most vibrant displays appearing in early to mid-April.

Matt Felperin, a naturalist with NOVA Parks, said the peak at Bull Run Regional Park and other popular sites generally falls in the first half of April. Peak bloom usually lasts only about a week to 10 days before the flowers begin to fade.

“They tend to run in the first two weeks of April, and I imagine it’ll be about the same this year,” Felperin told InsideNoVa.

Large colonies of bluebells can create sweeping carpets of color across woodland floors.

“It is dynamic, and even when some are coming up early, there’ll still be a late wave too,” Felperin said.

He added while this winter has been “very untypically rough,” that alone does not determine when the bluebells bloom.

“This month, the weeks leading up to bloom does have an impact. But if it’s cold all winter, it doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

Instead, he said, more recent weather patterns will likely shape the timing. “I imagine that with some of the warmer weather we’ve had, it should lead to a typical early April bloom.”

The ‘hot spots’

Several parks and natural areas across Northern Virginia are known for particularly large bluebell displays. One of the region’s most prominent locations is Bull Run Regional Park north of Manassas, where over 150 acres of bluebells grow along floodplain forests near Bull Run and Cub Run. Trails through the park attract thousands of visitors each spring hoping to see one of the East Coast’s largest bluebell stands.

For those hoping to see the most impressive displays, Felperin pointed first to Bull Run.

“They have a specific Bluebell Trail, and it is just absolutely magical,” he said. “They stretch along the floodplains as far as I can see. So that is definitely our hot spot for bluebells.”

He added that other sites in the region also put on a strong spring display.

“We also have some good ephemeral blooms going on at Ball’s Bluff Battlefield Regional Park, and I believe Seneca Regional Park also has some good blooms,” Felperin said. “Just keep in mind, those two parks do have more limited parking. Bull Run is definitely kind of the headliner.”

Other popular viewing spots include Riverbend Park along the Potomac River in Great Falls, Manassas National Battlefield Park and Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area, where wetlands and floodplains support large seasonal blooms along Cedar Run.

Several events in the region celebrate the bloom. The annual Bluebell Festival at Merrimac Farm brings visitors together for guided wildflower walks, nature programs and educational exhibits highlighting the area’s habitat and wildlife.

Another spring celebration, Bluebells at the Bend at Riverbend, features nature walks, environmental exhibits and family activities along the Potomac.

Outside Northern Virginia, regional events include Bluebell Festival at Shenandoah River State Park, scheduled for April 4 and featuring guided hikes, music and vendors.

Along with timing and location, Felperin offered one simple piece of practical advice for visitors heading out to see the flowers.

“Good shoes for the mud,” he said. “Pretty muddy. That’s like the biggest piece of advice I have for anyone who’s going to come visit for the bluebells, wear good boots for the mud.”