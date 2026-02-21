Spanberger signs bill that could give Democrats more seats in Congress

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed a bill that is intended to give Democrats a handful of additional seats in Congress.

Washington Post Richmond bureau reporter Gregory Schneider joined WTOP to discuss Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signing a bill that could give Democrats more seats in Congress.

The Washington Post reports Spanberger signed the measure as part of a broad spending package concerning statewide expenses through the end of June, and sets aside $5 million for a statewide referendum on redistricting.

“There is a pretty long process still to go, but the maps that are in the bill that she signed last night would create 10 heavily Democratic-leaning districts and one solid Republican district in the state,” Washington Post reporter Gregory Schneider, who covers Virginia from the Richmond bureau, told WTOP.

“This would just be the map that Democrats would plan to use if the voters statewide pass a referendum scheduled for April 21. That referendum would amend the state constitution to let the legislature do this mid-decade redistricting.”

Democrats are pushing in several states to counter President Donald Trump’s efforts for new districts in Republican states.

There’s a lot that has to happen before the newly-gerrymandered Virginia maps can take effect.

“It’s kind of a melodrama,” Schneider said. “Democrats expect that Republicans are going to fight it every step of the way.”

Early voting could begin March 6 ahead of an April 21 referendum on amending the state constitution to allow the new maps. But a judge in heavily-Republican Tazewell County issued an injunction to put the process on hold.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said he has filed motions with the state Supreme Court to appeal the latest action and keep the referendum on track.

“The timing is just crucial. If there are any delays, it could throw the whole process off,” Schneider said.

