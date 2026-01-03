3rd child with measles in Virginia visited health care facilities in Woodbridge, Falls Church

Virginia health officials are warning that people who were around the most recently-diagnosed patient may have been exposed to the highly-contagious illness. The child visited several health care centers in Northern Virginia last week.

A young child who lives in Northern Virginia has tested positive for measles after traveling internationally, marking the third case in the state this month, according to health officials.

All three cases of measles have involved children who are ages 4 or younger; the Virginia Department of Health officials clarified Tuesday that the latest case is unrelated to the one reported on Jan. 11.

Virginia health officials are warning that people who were around the most recently-diagnosed patient may have been exposed to the highly-contagious illness. The child visited several health care centers in Northern Virginia last week.

These are the sites where Virginia health officials said people could have been exposed:

PM Pediatric Urgent Care, located at 2690 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge Tuesday, Jan. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Inova Children’s Emergency Department, located at 3300 Gallows Road in Falls Church Thursday, Jan. 15 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16 from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Inova Fairfax Hospital Women’s and Children’s Building, floors 2-10, located at 3300 Gallows Road in Falls Church Saturday, Jan. 17 at 2:30 a.m. to Sunday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.



So far this year, two children in Northern Virginia have contracted measles as well as another child who lives in the central part of the Commonwealth, according to the health department.

The cases come amid multiple measles outbreaks in the U.S. that have put the country at risk of losing its measles-free designation, international health authorities told The Associated Press.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, states with three or more related cases would constitute an outbreak. There have been no new outbreaks reported by the CDC this year.

What to do if you’ve potentially been exposed

If you’re concerned you may have been exposed to measles, Virginia health officials said to look into whether you’ve been vaccinated or had the illness in the past. That includes being up to date on vaccinations.

Virginians can request their immunization status online.

If you are not fully vaccinated and have not had measles in the past, health officials recommend you contact your health care provider or call your local health department. There are post-exposure treatments that can be used in certain scenarios.

Anyone who may have been exposed should watch for measles symptoms for 21 days, according to Virginia health officials. In the most recent case, the most likely time frame for others to get sick would be between Jan. 20 to Feb. 8.

Should symptoms pop up, health officials said to isolate at home and call your health care provider. Those symptoms could include a runny nose, fever over 101 degrees, cough, red or watery eyes and a rash.

