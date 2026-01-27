New redistricting plan emerges for Woodbridge Area and Potomac Shores elementary schools

A modified version of the recommended redistricting scenario for the "Woodbridge Area" and "Potomac Shores" elementary schools emerged at the Prince William County School Board meeting Jan. 21.

The current recommended scenario — dubbed Scenario 6 — would reassign over 2,600 students to new schools. It also includes the closure of the aging Potomac View Elementary School.

The Woodbridge Area elementary, set to open in the 2026-27 school year, will have a program capacity of roughly 630 students, while the new Potomac Shores elementary, set to open the following year, will accommodate just over 1,000 students.

Under Scenario 6, all of the affected schools would be within compliance over the next several years for capacity utilization, with no school exceeding 105% and other schools moving away from being less than 80% utilized.

The proposed redistricting would mean 2,660 students are reassigned to a new school, roughly 31% of the students who attend the affected schools.

The proposal maintains current boundaries for student walkers wherever possible, school system officials said, and students who attend Kilby Elementary would progress to one middle school — Fred Lynn — rather than two.

Under this scenario, students at Pattie Elementary School would progress to only one high school, Forest Park, and are no longer split between two middle schools. Vaughan Elementary School is reduced from three geographic progressions to two.

The school system ultimately recommended Scenario 6 with specific parameters for implementation, including:

Rising fifth-grade students will not be reassigned. All rising fifth graders residing in areas affected by the adjustments may remain at their currently assigned elementary school for their fifth-grade year.

The attendance area for the Woodbridge area elementary school will take effect beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

All remaining elementary school attendance area adjustments, including the establishment of the Potomac Shores elementary school attendance area, will take effect beginning in the 2027-28 school year.

Students in grades other than rising fifth graders who reside in areas reassigned effective of the 2027-28 school year will attend the school to which they are newly-assigned beginning in that school year.

The board held a public hearing on redistricting Jan. 21, where several community members expressed discontent with the recommended proposal.

Parent Shannon Quarles said Scenario 6 poses a problem for people who live in the Forest Park community.

The proposed redistricting would move Forest Park families from Pattie Elementary to Dumfries Elementary.

While the Forest Park communities are within one mile of Dumfries Elementary, Quarles said it is not a safe route for students walking to and from school.

“There are no sidewalks and no crosswalks along the busy Van Buren and Basetown roads,” Quarles said. “So despite proximity, our children do not have safe access to Dumfries Elementary as walkers.”

Justin Wilk, who represents the Potomac District, which is most affected by the redistricting, offered a motion last week to direct the school system to create a modified version of the recommended plan.

Specifically, Wilk requested that students in the “Graham Park corridor” remain at their current school, which is Dumfries Elementary. He also requested that students from the Forest Park area be moved to Covington-Harper Elementary School

“I believe these changes will maintain attendance area contiguity to the greatest extent possible while balancing capacity utilization across the schools impacted,” Wilk said.

Wilk’s motion was approved in 7-0-1 vote, with Vice Chair Richard Jessie, who was participating in the meeting electronically, abstaining.

The board is expected to finalize the redistricting scenario on Feb. 4, when the school system will present the final Scenario 6 with Wilk’s amendments.