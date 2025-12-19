University of Virginia Board of Visitors names 10th president

The University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors on Friday chose Scott Beardsley as the institution’s 10th president, despite calls from lawmakers, UVA faculty and community organizations and Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger to suspend the months-long search.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

Spanberger and others had asked for the board to pause its process until appointees to fill the body’s vacant seats could be nominated and confirmed by the governor and General Assembly, starting in January.

The school’s last president, Jim Ryan, resigned in June as the U.S. Department of Justice pressured the school to end DEI initiatives. Beardsley’s term begins Jan. 1, according to a release from the university.

“We are confident that Scott’s leadership, vision, and commitment to the UVA community uniquely position him to serve as president at this moment,” the board said in a Friday statement. “He understands the breadth of the university’s responsibilities across education, research, healthcare, athletics, and public service, and he brings a steady, unifying approach grounded in respect for shared governance and academic excellence.”

Board members selected Beardsley, who is the dean of the UVA Darden School of Business, because of his work leading Darden to record academic rankings, expanding student access and strengthening faculty excellence, the statement said.

The new UVA leader spent 26 years at the global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, rising to senior partner. He also oversaw global learning and leadership development and served on McKinsey’s global board.

“I am deeply honored to be named the 10th president of the University of Virginia, an institution with a historic legacy shaped by visionaries and dedicated members of the University community,” Beardsley said in a statement.

“As president, I embrace the responsibility of carrying forward that legacy while advancing UVA’s mission and ensuring we are prepared for the evolving landscape of higher education and health care.” Beardsley added that he is committed to excellence and “bringing a results-driven and student-centered approach” to the university.

The board also recognized Ryan, former president, for his seven years of service. Ryan, whose resignation came after multiple DOJ civil rights investigations, recently shared his account, claiming that Rachel Sheridan and Porter Wilkinson, the rector and vice rector, collaborated with the DOJ and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office to pressure him to step down during the federal agency’s investigations.

Members also thanked interim president Paul Mahoney and the search committee, which included students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other members of the UVA community.

“Today’s election of the 10th president reflects the input of many across our community, who support and care for UVA as we do,” the board stated. “Together, we will move forward with unity, purpose, and pride in this extraordinary institution.”