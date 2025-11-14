Youngkin slams Spanberger’s request to pause U.Va. president search

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin responded directly to Abigail Spanberger with a letter saying her request to pause U.Va.'s search for a president is possibly damaging to the university.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin responded directly to Abigail Spanberger in a letter, calling her request to pause the University of Virginia’s search for a president “meritless,” precipitous and possibly damaging to the university.

The Republican governor wrote that when he spoke with Spanberger, Virginia’s Democratic governor-elect, earlier in the week, she had briefly mentioned sending a letter about the school, “but moved to a different topic so quickly that it seemed unimportant at the time.”

Spanberger sent a letter to the university’s Board of Visitors on Wednesday, asking it to pause its search for a new president until she was sworn in and could appoint new board members.

In his response to Spanberger, Youngkin wrote that “by acting precipitously, you may have inflicted significant damage on the university you profess to love.”

Former university President Jim Ryan resigned during the summer over pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration and conservative critics over the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Spanberger said federal overreach that led to Ryan’s departure went unchallenged by the University of Virginia board.

Youngkin, however, wrote that no Trump administration officials nor current board leadership made Ryan resign.

In the months following his resignation, the university struck a deal with the White House to abide by guidance forbidding discrimination in admissions and hiring in order to end the Justice Department’s investigations into the school.

“Over the past six months, the actions of the Board of Visitors have severely undermined the public’s and the University community’s confidence in the Board’s ability to govern productively, transparently, and in the best interests of the University,” Spanberger wrote in her letter Wednesday.

In his letter to Spanberger, Youngkin questioned whether she knew the details of the settlement.

“Had you waited until your transition team had the opportunity to learn all the facts behind this settlement, I believe you would agree with the many national experts who view it as extraordinarily fair and favorable to the University and Commonwealth,” he wrote.

Youngkin also wrote that Spanberger’s assertion that the composition of the board is not in statutory compliance is “meritless” and has been rejected by the Court of Appeals of Virginia.

Spanberger had written to the board that five of its members have not been confirmed by the General Assembly, and questioned the legitimacy of its search.

“It’s dangerous to wrongfully disparage committed individuals who volunteer to serve on university boards and the serious work they do. Further, the Governor of the Commonwealth should speak thoughtfully and honor the service of those individuals,” Youngkin wrote.

In her letter to UVA’s board, Spanberger said she’ll be ready to select appointees soon after her inauguration on Jan. 17. They are likely to be pushed through quickly by the General Assembly, as both chambers are controlled by Democrats.

But Youngkin reminded her there’s a transition period for a reason.

“There is just one Governor of Virginia at any time. This ensures that the Commonwealth’s operations can continue unimpeded. Communicating with state agencies or boards of visitors is confusing and is inconsistent with proven, professional protocols. And certainly, efforts to bully or micromanage are inappropriate,” Youngkin wrote to Spanberger. “It’s regretful that I must communicate to you in this manner, but your correspondence left no other choice.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.