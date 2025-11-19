Judge acquits Nokesville, Virginia, native Timothy Hickerson in 2010 murder of Shane Donahue

A Prince William County judge on Tuesday acquitted Timothy Hickerson of murder in connection with the disappearance of Shane Donahue…

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A Prince William County judge on Tuesday acquitted Timothy Hickerson of murder in connection with the disappearance of Shane Donahue in Nokesville more than 15 years ago.

Hickerson, 44, stood trial this week in Prince William County Circuit Court, but at the end of the testimony, Hickerson’s defense renewed a motion to drop second-degree murder charges against him, and the judge approved, WUSA9 reported.

In September 2024, Hickerson was arrested at his home in Florida for killing 23-year-old Donahue in March 2010, even though Donahue’s body has never been found.

The Nokesville native has been a person of interest in the case since Donahue disappeared after leaving his parents’ home in the 12000 block of Aden Road. His cell phone was turned off that day and never used again, according to his family.

Police said Hickerson, who after Donahue’s disappearance served four years in a federal prison for breaking into two Northern Virginia gun stores, was the last person seen with Donahue. The two left the Donahue family’s home together before reportedly going to Shane Donahue’s house nearby.

Detectives also connected Hickerson to a burglary at Shane Donahue’s home “just days prior to his disappearance.”

Police said though Donahue’s body has not been found, he is presumed dead.

Over the years, detectives followed several investigative leads in the case and reactivated the investigation in the spring of 2024, searching property in Nokesville and using advances in analytical technology to bring charges.

After Donahue’s disappearance, his family hung a large banner outside their home on Aden Road, counting the days he had been missing.

In a statement Tuesday night, his mother Donna Donahue thanked the community for their support.

“We are saddened to say that today Timothy Hickerson was acquitted of all charges in the murder of our Shane,” Donahue’s statement said. “Although this is not the outcome we wanted, we have hope that one day we will see justice for Bubba.”