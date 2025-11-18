After years of vetoes, Virginia poised to launch adult-use cannabis market

Spanberger’s election clears the way for a regulated retail system, with legislators set to introduce a revamped bill shaped by months of hearings and equity debates.

After four years of stalled efforts and repeated vetoes from outgoing Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia lawmakers now see a clear path to finally standing up a legal adult-use cannabis market.

During her campaign, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, elected governor two weeks ago, pledged to sign legislation establishing a regulated retail system — reversing the impasse that kept marijuana sales in limbo since Virginia legalized possession and home cultivation in 2021.

Lawmakers and advocates say the absence of a retail structure has fueled an unregulated market increasingly dominated by illicit operators.

At its next meeting on Dec. 2, the Joint Commission on the Future of Cannabis Sales, which the legislature created earlier this year, will roll out its finalized proposal for a retail framework it hopes the General Assembly will pass during the 2026 session. If lawmakers send the bill to Spanberger’s desk early next year, sales could begin as early as fall 2026.

The legislation will be carried by Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax, the commission’s chair, and Sens. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach. Krizek told The Mercury in an interview last week that Spanberger’s election removed the biggest roadblock lawmakers had faced to date.

He said the outcome was “a good day for public safety and for communities disproportionately affected by cannabis prohibition,” and a chance to finally direct tax revenue toward priorities such as job training and education. By contrast, he said, “It was a bad day for organized crime in the illicit cannabis market.”

After years of pushing a bill under a governor “that was unwilling to discuss it at all and just vetoed our bill,” he said lawmakers now have the opportunity they have been waiting for.

“We’ve got to stand up this legal marketplace sooner rather than later,” Krizek said.

Final proposal pending

At the December meeting, Krizek said, the commission will present a proposal that incorporates months of stakeholder testimony and adjustments intended to strengthen equity provisions and improve opportunities for small growers.

He described the legislation as one that “addresses the historical injustice” and adds new programs to earlier drafts, including guaranteed shelf space at medical cannabis dispensaries for micro-enterprise farmers once adult-use sales begin.

“There’s going to be a lot of new and interesting programs and good stuff in there that will help create a well-regulated market that’s going to be good for everybody,” he said.

Krizek expects meaningful but not sweeping revisions to earlier proposals — changes “around the edges” based on feedback from stakeholders and the public.

The extra time created by Youngkin’s opposition, he added, allowed lawmakers to refine the legislation. “The only good thing that the current governor has done for us is he has given us more time to perfect this bill,” Krizek said.

But organized crime, Krizek said, “has had time to get a stranglehold on sales,” making it essential for the state to move quickly while still giving the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority enough time to roll out the marketplace.

He noted that the strong election results and lessons learned from the commission’s hearings will shape the bill, and he expects those hearings to continue for at least the next two years.

Spanberger said in an interview with The Mercury in August that she would sign the commission’s proposal.

“I support a legal marketplace for cannabis,” she said at the time. “I want to ensure that it is fully regulated, people know what they’re buying, and revenues go towards education.”

The commission’s summer hearings — its first round of work since its creation — included presentations on public safety, market structure, licensing and regulatory models.

A long path to legalization

Virginia legalized simple possession and home cultivation in 2021 under Democratic control and then-Gov. Ralph Northam. But creating a retail market required a second vote under the state’s reenactment clause.

When Republicans took the House in 2022 and Youngkin expressed opposition to commercial marijuana sales, the process stalled. Still, lawmakers sent multiple versions of a retail bill to Youngkin, who vetoed every proposal, including the one he received earlier this year.

With no legal retail option, unregulated storefronts and delivery services proliferated. Local officials have raised concerns about public safety and product testing, and law enforcement agencies have struggled to distinguish legal CBD products from illegal THC imports. But the refined proposal aims to create a regulated, equitable market after years of uncertainty.

CCA launches new medical cannabis portal

As lawmakers prepare for a broader retail system, the CCA last week rolled out a new online portal to streamline medical cannabis certification.

“The new CCA Portal was designed with practitioners and patients in mind,” the agency said in a news release. The platform, which is mobile-friendly, “offers stronger protection for personal information, safeguards against fraud, and provides a simpler process,” while maintaining clear records of every change.

Jamie Patten, the CCA’s acting head and chief administrative officer, called the upgrade “a major step forward for Virginia’s medical cannabis program. It’s safer, faster, and easier to use, and it helps us better protect patient information while supporting the integrity of the program.”

Patients will now receive email instructions to view, save or print their certification for dispensary visits. Practitioners can print certifications as needed.

Federal hemp restrictions unlikely to affect Virginia’s plans

A continuing resolution passed by Congress last week included an agriculture appropriations bill that effectively shut down much of the U.S. hemp industry by reinstating stricter federal enforcement — a move that analysts say reverses the flexibility created under the 2018 Farm Bill.

But Krizek said the federal action does not affect Virginia’s push for adult-use marijuana sales.

“Our legislation is not a hemp bill,” he said. “This is creating a formalized and legal adult marijuana marketplace.”

Cannabis equity advocates say Spanberger’s victory opens the door for stronger protections against market consolidation and more robust investments in communities disproportionately harmed by prohibition.

Chelsea Higgs Wise, co-founder of Marijuana Justice, said the final bill should ensure fair competition by sequencing applications and limiting canopy size for pharmaceutical processors so they cannot dominate the market at launch.

The legislation should set a uniform Jan. 1, 2027 start date, Wise said, so Virginia entrepreneurs can compete on equal footing, rather than allowing medical operators an early-sales advantage.

She also urged lawmakers to clearly define what “equal and meaningful opportunity” means in licensing and ensure patient access is protected as the adult-use market comes online.

Wise also called for stronger equity provisions, including updated language that explicitly acknowledges the harm of past prohibition and commits to repairing it through impact licenses, reinvestment programs and measurable small-business ownership goals.

Lawmakers should include micro-licenses, delivery options, nursery and craft licenses, event permits, and direct-to-consumer sales opportunities for small cultivators, Wise further suggested. She supports a 10,000-plant cap to prevent consolidation by major operators and says half of the Cannabis Equity Reinvestment Fund should go to the Equity Business Loan Fund.

With Spanberger set to take office in January and Democrats maintaining the legislature, lawmakers say Virginia is finally positioned to finish the work that began in 2021.

“We’re going to make some real positive progress,” Krizek said. “This is the opportunity we’ve been waiting for.”