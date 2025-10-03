Va. Gov. Youngkin orders state Board of Health to restrict transgender women athletes from female sports

Glenn Youngkin has ordered the Va. Board of Health to issue regulations barring biological males from using locker rooms for female athletes, and from participating in organized women's sports.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered the state’s Board of Health to issue regulations that would prevent biological males from using locker rooms for female athletes, and from participating in organized women’s sports.

In a statement, Youngkin said the regulations under Executive Directive 14 would protect women’s and girls’ health and safety in sex-separated spaces and activities.

“The health and safety of women and girls in sex separated spaces and participating in athletic competitions is in serious jeopardy due to irresponsible policies, including those that allow known sex offenders to hunt little girls in public locker rooms,” he wrote.

Youngkin said his directive is a common-sense approach to protecting them.

In August, the Board of Health accepted a petition from three female athletes in Virginia who said they were “directly harmed by males competing in female collegiate sports.” Their petition formally requested that the agency add the regulations outlined in the governor’s current directive.

The board will now consider publishing notice of the intended regulation, which is the next step in the process under Virginia law.

If the state board follows through with the directive, Virginia will join 27 other states, including North Carolina and West Virginia, that ban transgender students from participating in sports that align with their gender identity.

Youngkin thanked President Donald Trump in his statement, who has put increasing pressure on other states and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to enact policy changes around transgender athletes.

WTOP’s Sarah Jacobs, Linh Bui and Ciara Wells contributed to this article.

