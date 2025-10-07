Former home of Manassas Park mother Mamta Kafle Bhatt going up for auction

The Manassas Park home in which police believe Mamta Kafle Bhatt, the missing Nepali nurse and mother, was killed by her husband in late July 2024 is going to auction.

Police activity is seen Aug. 22, 2024, at the home of 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhatt in Manassas Park after police named her husband, Naresh Bhatt, as a person of interest in her disappearance. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

The house will be subject to a foreclosure auction Oct. 16 at 4:15 p.m. inside Prince William County Circuit Court at 9311 Lee Ave. in Manassas, with an estimated resale value of $844,000.

With Virginia being a so-called “buyer beware state,” the commonwealth does not require a seller or listing agent to disclose a prior homicide or suicide in a home if potential buyers do not initially ask the question.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s husband, Naresh Bhatt, was arrested in August 2024 around a month after his wife’s disappearance. He faces consolidated charges of first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and physical defilement of a dead body.

According to court documents, traces of blood were present in the bedroom and bathtub, with evidence of a body being dragged within the home.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s body or remains have not been located.

Naresh Bhatt’s trial was recently delayed by over a year until October 2026 from its originally scheduled September 2025 dates.

Manassas Park police say the home at 9408 Heather Court has been left untouched since the collection of forensic evidence concluded, with the alleged crime scene and imprints of the investigation still likely visible – barring any additional repairs commissioned by the bank or the Kafle family.

The current listing includes solely exterior images of the property, with no interior shots.

The Bhatt couple moved into the home with their infant daughter in 2023.