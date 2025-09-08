Virginia families face hurdles getting updated COVID-19 vaccine amid prescription confusion

Virginia families are hitting roadblocks getting the new COVID-19 vaccine, as shifting federal rules spark confusion over pharmacy prescription requirements.

Virginia families are hitting roadblocks while getting the new COVID-19 vaccine, as shifting federal rules spark confusion over pharmacy prescription requirements.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, pharmacists can give vaccines in two ways: with a prescription from a medical provider, or under statewide protocols that allow vaccinations without a prescription — as long as they follow the immunization schedule from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s current immunization schedule lists the 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine, but not the 2025-26 version, which is why a prescription is now required for the newer shots.

Jim Hardin, a 75-year-old resident of Haymarket, told WTOP he was asked to present a prescription recently when he tried to get a vaccination at a Giant Foods Pharmacy near his home. He said he’s never been asked for a prescription.

“To me, this is kind of a federal bureaucracy … that’s really useless,” Hardin said. “If you think about it, what doctor is going to say, ‘No, I’m not going to give you a prescription for a COVID shot?’ I mean, they’ll all give it to you.”

Hardin said he is retired veteran and can get a shot at a local military base. But he said that’s at least 20 miles away and not at all convenient.

Several states have already acted on similar concerns. In Colorado, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, pharmacists can give COVID-19 vaccines without a prescription.

The CDC’s vaccine advisory committee meets Sept. 18 and 19 to vote on updated COVID-19 shots. If approved, pharmacists could give the vaccines without a prescription.

“I just think the government is trying to dissuade citizens from getting a shot,” Hardin said. “I think that’s wrong.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.