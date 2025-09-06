Maryland to protect access to vaccines with flu season approaching

In the midst of states thinking about removing vaccine mandates, Maryland will protect access to vaccines for all of its residents with flu season approaching.

Maryland residents can go to their providers and pharmacies to get their vaccinations, and get advice on what types of vaccines to get to protect themselves from viruses and illnesses.

The CDC recommends to those 6 years and older to get the flu shot.

This comes in the midst of the Food and Drug Administration approving updated COVID-19 shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax, which is limited for some kids and adults with one high-risk health condition.

“The federal government’s rapid changes and unnecessary swirl around vaccine policy is harmful for Marylanders and all Americans, and could result in disastrous public health outcomes,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a release.

Moore added that the state is prepared to deal with the challenges of federal vaccine guidance with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. trying to advance anti-vaccine policies.

He signed a law in 2024 that would allow pharmacists to give those 3 years and over COVID-19 and flu vaccine without a prescription, a release said.

“The health, safety and well-being of Marylanders and their loved ones are our North Star, and we will do everything in our power to ensure they have access to life-saving medicines like vaccines,” Moore said.

Massachusetts is following Maryland’s playbook in protecting vaccine access for its residents, despite Florida being on the verge of being the first state to to get rid of school vaccine mandates.

About 8 in 10 U.S. adults said kids should be vaccinated to go to school, according to a Harvard/SSRS poll.

“Vaccines continue to be one of the most powerful public health tools for safeguarding our people and communities against disease,” Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani said.

