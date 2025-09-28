Portions of George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia to be closed for tree maintenance

If you're planning to travel on George Washington Memorial Parkway starting on Wednesday, you'll want to make a plan ahead of time for upcoming road closures.

The National Park Service is closing the southbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway from Tulane Drive to Morningside Lane between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2, 6 and 7 to complete tree trimming.

Traffic will be diverted from the parkway onto Park Terrace during the tree work.

These closures support the National Park Service’s mission to preserve safe access to the parkway while protecting the scenic and natural resources along the Potomac River corridor.

“This is part of the park’s larger efforts to conduct tree maintenance along the George Washington Memorial Parkway between Mount Vernon and just south of Alexandria,” the National Park Service said in a news release.

