Live Radio
Home » Virginia News » Portions of George Washington…

Portions of George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia to be closed for tree maintenance

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 28, 2025, 4:49 PM

If you’re planning to travel on George Washington Memorial Parkway starting on Wednesday, you’ll want to make a plan ahead of time for upcoming road closures.

The National Park Service is closing the southbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway from Tulane Drive to Morningside Lane between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2, 6 and 7 to complete tree trimming.

Traffic will be diverted from the parkway onto Park Terrace during the tree work.

A map of the detour for tree trimming on the George Washington Parkway. (Courtesy The National Park Service)

These closures support the National Park Service’s mission to preserve safe access to the parkway while protecting the scenic and natural resources along the Potomac River corridor.

“This is part of the park’s larger efforts to conduct tree maintenance along the George Washington Memorial Parkway between Mount Vernon and just south of Alexandria,” the National Park Service said in a news release.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up