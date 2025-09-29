Live Radio
Burke man shot by Fairfax Co. police officer

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

September 29, 2025, 11:18 AM

A Burke, Virginia, man is recovering from injuries after being shot by a Fairfax County police officer Sunday night.

Police officers, including “a co-responder team with a clinician,” responded to the 9700 block of Church Way, near the intersection of Covered Bridge Road, for a person in crisis at 10:13 p.m., according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they encountered a man outside a home.

At various points during negotiations between the man and Crisis Intervention Trained officers and Co-responder Units, police said he presented a firearm and “armed himself with chain saws, an ax, and a blowtorch.”

Officers eventually fired, what police described as two “less-than-lethal beanbag projectiles” at the man before an officer used their firearm, striking the man in his lower body. 

After being shot, the man was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer who shot him was placed on restricted duty status, which is routine after a shooting.

