AARP Virginia looks to mobilize members, public to fight rising hunger needs in DC region

The Virginia arm of a group that advocates for adults 50 and older is calling on its members and the public to organize food drives this September, recognized as Hunger Action Month.

“There are many families of all ages, intergenerational groups, who are needing help with food insecurity,” said Brian Jacks, associate state director for community outreach with AARP Virginia.

AARP, a nonprofit, has some 38 million members.

Food insecurity is becoming a growing concern across the D.C. region, which has experienced rising grocery costs and layoffs tied to the downsizing of the federal government.

Over the past few months, many food banks reported seeing demand rise while donations declined.

Jacks said individuals are encouraged to choose a food bank they want to support and hold donation drives within the groups they’re already involved in, such as book clubs, civic organizations or places of worship.

“We have found that one of our most effective collection techniques is what we call a ‘grocery store challenge,’ where an individual or a group of volunteers will approach a grocery store and say, ‘Would it be OK for us to stand outside the store?’”

Jacks said this method can collect up to 100 pounds of food per hour at busy supermarkets, and these efforts make a real impact.

“These hunger efforts and our food collection initiatives are truly working to make a difference in the lives of individuals of all ages across the Commonwealth,” Jacks said.

Jacks also emphasized that giving back benefits the volunteers themselves.

“When we volunteer and give back and live lives with purpose, it truly does impact our own health and make a difference in our overall perspective and attitude each and every day.”

