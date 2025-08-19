Prince George’s Co. food bank expanding its reach after its new distribution event brings out large crowd

A food bank in Prince George's County, Maryland, is working to expand its reach as the group is seeing hundreds show up at its food distribution events.

“We’re a community, and we show up for our families,” said Mel Johnson, executive director of The StoreHouse.

Johnson founded the food bank about three years ago because she saw a need in the community. It’s the first Black-run food bank in the United States, and it serves the D.C. region.

This past weekend, the group held a “Back2School Bash” at G. James Gholson Middle School in Landover. The organization had 40 volunteers help give away 500 backpacks filled with school supplies. They also did a “makeover” of two classrooms for teachers at the school.

Right now, they’re focusing on the county’s eighth district with a new food drive.

“There’s a lot of chronic illness, and families just really needing some support in that area,” Johnson said. “People are hungry, people need support, and we’re showing up for them in that way.”

They have partnered with Prince George’s County Council Chair Edward Burroughs and Victory Church International for a biweekly food distribution in District 8 at Thurgood Marshall Middle School in Camp Springs. It started on July 12 and will run for a year.

Johnson said she was shocked by the turnout.

“The lines have been wrapped. Families are coming at 6 a.m. already, even though our giveaway doesn’t start till 11 a.m., and that really shows you the need, and the importance of the work that we do,” Johnson said.

More food giveaways are scheduled

Johnson said because of how many people showed up, her group is starting a similar event in District 7 next month.

So far, they’ve served almost 2,800 families at the biweekly event and distributed 62,000 pounds of food.

The StoreHouse also runs a food bank on its own on the third Saturday of each month in Lanham.

The organization doesn’t only help with food, they also provide gently used clothing, baby items and mental health resources.

“Everyone needs more help now,” Johnson said. “I’m thankful and grateful that they do show up to receive support. But it also talks about how we’re able to serve them. People feel loved.”

Since it was founded, the StoreHouse has distributed 2.1 million pounds of free, healthy food to more than 3,000 families each month. They have served more than 52,000 families in the D.C. region.

