Spanberger outraises Earle-Sears 2-to-1 in Virginia governor’s race

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

Former U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger is opening a financial and polling gap in the race for governor, outraising her Republican opponent Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears by nearly 2-to-1 last quarter and entering the final four months of Virginia’s statewide election season with more than triple the cash on hand.

New campaign finance filings show the Democrat raised a record-breaking $10.7 million in the second quarter — including $4.3 million in the final weeks of June — and ended the period with $15.2 million in the bank. Earle-Sears brought in $5.9 million over the same three months, finishing June with $4.5 million on hand.

In total, Spanberger has raised $27 million since launching her campaign in November 2023, while Earle-Sears has raised $11.6 million since last fall.

The funding gulf is mirrored in the polls. According to a new survey released Wednesday by Virginia Commonwealth University’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, Spanberger leads Earle-Sears 49% to 37% among likely voters — a 12-point advantage that has widened since December, when Spanberger led 45% to 35%.

“Across the Commonwealth, Abigail hears from Virginians who are feeling squeezed by high costs, frustrated by the chaos coming out of Washington, and are ready to elect a governor who will put Virginia families first — not blind loyalty to a political party,” said Samson Signori, Spanberger’s campaign manager.

“We are incredibly grateful for this record outpouring of support,” he continued. “Virginians know that as our next governor, Abigail will work every day to lower costs, strengthen our schools, protect Virginia jobs, and keep our communities safe. And over the next four months, our campaign will use every minute to make sure Abigail’s winning message reaches every community in Virginia.”

The $10.7 million Spanberger raised this quarter is the highest amount ever raised in the second quarter of a Virginia gubernatorial election year, according to her campaign. Her dominance helped her secure the Democratic nomination unopposed and build what now appears to be a commanding early lead.

Earle-Sears, meanwhile, has now broken Republican gubernatorial fundraising records in back-to-back quarters. She raised $3.52 million from April 1 to June 5, and another $2.39 million between June 5 and June 30 — the strongest second-quarter total ever reported by a Virginia GOP candidate for governor.

“This kind of grassroots energy is historic — not just for our campaign, but for the future of Virginia,” Earle-Sears said in a statement. “Virginians are ready to Axe the Tax, protect Right-to-Work, and deliver bold, commonsense leadership that puts working families first.”

Her campaign plans to use the funds to scale up field operations, launch advertising across the state, and mobilize what it called “the broadest grassroots coalition in Virginia politics today.”

“No one in this race matches Winsome’s story, her proven record of results, or this kind of support from everyday Virginians,” said campaign spokesperson Peyton Vogel. “She’s the proven winner — and Virginians are ready to make history with her again.”

Spanberger isn’t the only Democrat leading both in dollars and public opinion.

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, holds a staggering financial advantage in the race for lieutenant governor. Her campaign has raised $3.47 million this cycle, with $1.28 million cash on hand, compared to Republican nominee John Reid’s $440,809 raised and just $163,082 in the bank.

Hashmi raised $2.4 million during the second quarter alone — more than twice the highest amount previously raised by any Virginia lieutenant governor candidate during an election-year Q2, her campaign said.

The latest VCU poll also shows Hashmi leading Reid 46% to 36%, mirroring the double-digit lead at the top of the ticket.

The lone Republican bright spot in fundraising is Attorney General Jason Miyares, who is running for reelection. Miyares has raised $9.37 million this cycle and has nearly $7 million cash on hand. In contrast, Democratic challenger Jay Jones has brought in $4.9 million and reports $1.24 million on hand.

Miyares raised $4.7 million in just the past 30 days, far outpacing other candidates down-ballot.

Still, the VCU poll gives Jones a narrow lead: 47% to 38%.

Political scientist Stephen Farnsworth of the University of Mary Washington said the new fundraising and polling numbers paint a clear picture of where each party is focusing its energy — and where the GOP may be shifting its bets.

“These numbers suggest Republicans are looking at this election season through the lens of triage,” Farnsworth said, “and imagining their money can most effectively be spent on the attorney general rather than the other candidates on the ticket.”

He added, “The results so far speak to a Republican vote of little confidence in the ticket this year. Spanberger’s numbers, in contrast, speak to a Democratic optimism for 2025.”

Farnsworth noted that Republicans had previously argued the races would tighten after the General Assembly session and the nomination process ended, but “these numbers don’t reflect all that much of a change.”