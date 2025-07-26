Northern Virginia VCU student denied diploma after participating in pro-Palestinian protests

Two months after earning a bachelor's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, a 20-year-old Northern Virginia woman is having her diploma withheld for partaking in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Two months after earning a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, a 20-year-old Northern Virginia woman is having her diploma withheld for partaking in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Sereen Haddad is accused of violating the school’s code of conduct by participating in pro-Palestinian demonstrations and school officials tell WTOP the diploma is on hold until it investigates her alleged conduct.

The Haddad family has deep ties to Gaza and her father, cardiologist Dr. Tariq Haddad, said at least 200 extended family members and friends have died during the Israeli-Hamas war.

Haddad finished her classwork at VCU in three years and would’ve earned a degree in psychology. She intends to pursue a master’s degree in psychology and eventually a PhD.

“She did all the requirements in three years rather than four with a 4.0, summa cum laude,” Tariq said. “She wants to obtain a degree, a PhD in psychology, because over 50% of the children in Gaza suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and childhood depression because of all these attacks over the past few years.”

He said his daughter’s goal is to use her PhD to help children with war-related mental illness.

The dispute is also holding up her applications to graduate school, because she does not officially have a bachelor’s degree.

After participating in and organizing several peaceful campus protests, Sereen was notified by the university this spring that she could attend the graduation ceremony but would not receive her diploma.

“Two days before her graduation, she gets an emailed letter from the university saying ‘you will be able to walk on their graduation. However, until this issue goes before administrative board, you will not be receiving your degree,'” he said.

A disciplinary hearing was held last week, and school officials are not giving any indication when they’ll decide what to do or what time frame they are working on.

“They’re keeping her from having her degree because she was having a peaceful protest on campus of the killing of over 200 of her own family members and of 18,000 children,” he said.

Tariq said his daughter has the support of students and the faculty.

“She had a faculty member speak on her behalf at the hearing and there was a letter circulated among the VCU faculty, and it was signed by several hundreds VCU faculty,” he said. “They let her walk, but they did not let her get her degree. And two months later, they still haven’t given her her degree.”

He said he’s reached out to Virginia state senators, who’ve contacted the university to “tell them, you’re making a huge mistake here.”

The family said it is looking at its legal options and Tariq blames University President Dr. Michael Rao for not standing up to the political pressure that is taking place not only at VCU, but other universities over the heated issue of the war in Gaza.

“He’s keeping students from getting their degree for, quite literally, advocating for an end to the death of innocent civilians and children. This is what he’s holding these students’ degrees for. And of course, we know this is from political pressure. Obviously, I’m not naive about that. This is because he’s getting pressure on him,” Tariq said.

In a statement to WTOP, VCU said students who held an unauthorized event on the campus were warned to disband but refused to leave the campus library’s lawn.

“Several students involved in the protests were seniors set to graduate on May 10. Per Student Affairs’ standard procedures, initially approved in 2013, when seniors and graduate students are involved in a possible or alleged conduct violation, they receive a letter giving them advance notice of the potential ramifications if they are found responsible,” the statement read.

The statement also addressed the hold on Sereen’s diploma, adding that until the “student conduct process has been fully resolved,” some students will not receive their diplomas.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.