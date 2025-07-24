Why gas bills are going up for Washington Gas customers in Va. this fall

The surcharges are part of Washington Gas' "Weather Normalization Adjustment" provision, designed to reduce volatility of customers' natural gas bills due to weather.

Washington Gas customers in Virginia will be paying higher bills this fall.

The utility said in a statement to customers that due to above-average temperatures from October 2024 to May 2025, it collected lower revenues than approved by the State Corporation Commission. Therefore, Washington Gas said, the utility will be collecting additional charges from Virginia customers during the billing months of August, September and October.

The utility says the amount varies per customer but is based on “normal usage on the account and actual weather conditions from the prior heating season.”

According to National Weather Service data, average temperatures were indeed higher than normal during the last three months of 2024. In October, the average temperature was 63 degrees compared to a 60.8-degree average from 1991-2020. The average temperature in November 2024 was 55.2 degrees, more than 5 degrees higher than normal.

One Washington Gas customer shared their bills from 2024, when there was also a surcharge applied, with WTOP. That customer paid about $47 over the three-month surcharge period.

If temperatures happen to be colder than normal and the utility takes in extra revenue, it credits accounts to even things out over time.

The surcharges and credits are part of the utility’s “Weather Normalization Adjustment” provision, which is designed to “reduce the volatility of customers’ natural gas bills due to changes in weather conditions,” according to Washington Gas’ statement.

The utility said it issued credits in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2018. It’s added surcharges since 2019. Washington Gas said that over time, the credits and surcharges should balance out.

