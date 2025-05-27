WATCH: Mourners remember Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly

Funeral services for the late Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly were held Tuesday at the Heritage Fellowship Church in Reston.

Funeral services for the late Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly were held Tuesday at the Heritage Fellowship Church in Reston.

Flags in the state of Virginia have been ordered by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to be flown at half-staff in Connolly’s honor.

Connolly died at home on May 21 after battling an esophageal cancer diagnosis, his family announced at the time. The Democrat was first elected to represent the state’s 11th Congressional District in 2008.

He is survived by his wife and daughter, among other close relatives.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.