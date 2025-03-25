Stark difference: Youngkin says these bills would hurt businesses, Spanberger says they would help employees

As Virginia looks to vote in a new governor, residents are getting a clearer picture of the political differences after Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed dozens of bills.

Several of the bills struck down by Youngkin would have had a significant impact on businesses, including one that called for an increase in Virginia’s minimum wage. It would have raised the current rate of $12.41 per hour to $13.50 by January 2026, and to $15 by January 2027.

Currently, the minimum wage increases only in accordance with inflation.

“A one-size-fits-all mandate ignores the vast economic and geographic differences and undermines the ability to adapt to regional cost-of-living differences and market dynamics,” Youngkin wrote in a statement, calling the proposal “detrimental” for small businesses.

In an interview with WTOP on Tuesday, former U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the likely Democratic nominee in this year’s governor’s race, called it “a disappointment.”

“What I hear from people all around Virginia is that there’s real challenges,” Spanberger said. “People are really struggling to get by, whether it’s at the grocery store, whether it’s at the pharmacy counter or in the housing market.”

She accused Youngkin of “standing in the way” of an increase, while Youngkin argued that the wage mandate “imperils market freedom and economic competitiveness.”

Other business-related bills vetoed by Youngkin would have provided employees with sick leave along with paid family and medical leave.

The sick leave legislation would have required one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, covering all employees of private employers and state and local governments.

“Small employers may be unable to comply with this mandate, leading to them to cut back on the number of employees or close altogether,” Youngkin wrote.

The paid family and medical leave legislation would have established a state-run insurance program, with benefits paid to covered individuals. Funding for the program would have come from premiums assessed to both employers and employees.

Youngkin said he was concerned about “a new payroll tax on employees and employers,” adding that he wants to “promote voluntary, private sector paid family leave solutions rather than imposing broad-based mandates that may deter investment and job creation.”

Spanberger said she stands on the opposite side of all of those issues.

“I want to pursue policies that help Virginia workers during this moment of uncertainty whether that’s continuing on the path towards raising the minimum wage … or pursuing paid sick and family leave policies,” Spanberger said, adding that she thinks those policies “are good for Virginia’s workforce and good for the stability of our economy.”

It offers a stark contrast for voters as the campaign gets going in earnest.

Youngkin, who is term-limited, has endorsed his Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in the governor’s race.

Though other Republicans have said they are hoping to force a primary against Earle-Sears, so far Earle-Sears and Spanberger are the only two candidates to qualify for the ballot.

