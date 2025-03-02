Bringing the doctor to your doorstep: Rural Virginia clinics expand telehealth access

Southwest Virginia-based health clinics are partnering with a telehealth company and UVA Health to bolster rural healthcare.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

Southwest Virginia-based health clinics are partnering with a telehealth company and UVA Health to bolster rural healthcare.

The Health Wagon in Wise and UVA Health in Charlottesville announced they’re teaming up this week to distribute TytoCare devices — a telehealth tool people can use at home — to uninsured families.

The devices use the internet to connect with healthcare providers for real-time remote evaluations and exams ranging from heart and lung checks to ear and throat exams or temperature readings. This also can eliminate the need to visit a hospital or clinic, which can be a barrier for many rural Virginians that may need to travel further for access to care.

“This program is groundbreaking for families in our region,” said Teresa Tyson, Health Wagon’s CEO. “It not only brings high-quality diagnostic tools into homes but also ensures that patients receive timely care without the need to travel long distances, which is often a challenge in rural communities.”

Health Wagon clinics provide free medical, dental, pharmacy and vision to underserved communities in several Southwest Virginia localities. Clinics like Health Wagon along with free clinics or Federally Qualified Health Centers around the state have been critical to provide care for under or uninsured Virginians. About 6.5% of Virginians are uninsured, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data.

Jazlyn Rowe, the nurse practitioner overseeing the project, said that patients can call 276-328-8850 and “ask to speak to Heather to request a device.” People can also ask for the devices when they visit the clinic.

The devices are available to under or uninsured Health Wagon patients, Rowe said, “as there is a great need in this area for remote monitoring.”