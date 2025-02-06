Virginia lawmakers fumble bill to curb high school sports recruitment

Legislation aimed at cracking down on high school athletic recruitment tactics in Virginia — specifically barring officials from using the “homeless” designation to lure student athletes — hit a roadblock Tuesday, failing to advance at the session’s midpoint.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

Despite the setback, the fight isn’t over, according to Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, who sponsored House Bill 1656. The measure sought to prohibit school officials from accepting money or gifts intended to sway a student’s decision to transfer schools for athletic reasons.

The push for reform follows mounting controversies in high school sports, including in Northern Virginia, where a football team was found violating the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) transfer rule.

Helmer said he’s been in talks with lawmakers across the state who have encountered similar issues in their districts, signaling the potential for a revived effort.

“There’s a real desire after the session to get a bunch of us together and work on a holistic policy that doesn’t just take on one piece of this,” Helmer said. He added that while there’s broad agreement on the need for reform, crafting legislation to put a stop to the practice remains critical.

Helmer’s proposal made it to the full House where it stalled after a close 11-10 party-line vote in the House Education Committee last month.

Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, initially opposed the measure in an earlier subcommittee hearing, citing concerns. But after learning more about the issue’s statewide impact, he acknowledged he may have voted differently.

“I talked to some of my colleagues who said it’s definitely an issue in their area as well. So then it became apparent to me that it was not just a localized issue, that it was a wider spread issue, and probably needs a state-level fix,” Cherry said.

A VHSL ruling last November found Hayfield Secondary School in Alexandria in violation of eligibility rules, raising questions about how multiple athletes from a successful Prince William County team ended up playing for Hayfield’s football program.

The fallout was swift — Hayfield withdrew from the playoffs after the first round, despite an impressive 9-1 regular season record.

Meanwhile, Fairfax County Public Schools took action in another case, suspending the Edison High School varsity boys basketball coach for allowing players not enrolled at the school to compete in a VHSL-sanctioned summer tournament.

Helmer said last month that these incidents highlight a broader issue in high school athletics.

“I am very excited to see accountability happening right now for some of the folks that have engaged in bad behavior, and I hope anybody in the state looks at that and says, ‘I don’t want that to be me,’” Helmer said.

“The focus of athletics ought to be learning leadership and learning life skills and enhancing academics and providing pathways for students to get those opportunities they want otherwise.”

As concerns mount over the integrity of high school sports, lawmakers and officials are likely to take another look at how eligibility rules are enforced and where reforms may be needed.