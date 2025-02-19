This FEMA civil servant and disabled military veteran voted for Trump. Now he’s out of a job

A couple is hashing out next steps after the husband, a disabled military veteran and IT technician with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was fired amid DOGE cuts.

A Northern Virginia couple is hashing out their next steps after the husband, a 13-year, disabled military veteran and nearly two-year information technology technician with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was fired Monday, as part of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to shrink the federal workforce.

The news came in the form of an email from Acting FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton.

“The Agency finds, based on your performance, that you have not demonstrated that your further employment at the Agency would be in the public interest. For this reason, the Agency informs you that the Agency is removing you from your position,” the email said. “Until the probationary period has been completed,” a probationer has “the burden to demonstrate why it is in the public interest for the Government to finalize an appointment to the civil service for this particular individual.”

Because they are concerned about possible retaliation and a likely appeal to the Merit Systems Protection Board, the couple asked WTOP not to use their names for this story.

The man pointed to the fact that his performance at FEMA was upgraded to “career conditional,” a step between one year and three years, and he was not a “probationary” employee. At three years he would have qualified for “career” status. He also cited his military service, disability status and exceptional performance reviews.

“I was all in the range of fours, which means exceeding expectations,” he said.

The evaluations, obtained by WTOP, showed the man’s supervisor described him as a “leader,” and that he “demonstrated professionalism” in his core competencies and “performed very well and is a valuable member of the group.”

Under the Department of Homeland Security’s employee rankings, the man’s performance ratings were just below the rating of “Achieved Excellence,” the highest rating.

The family has contacted their Northern Virginia representatives in Congress and the union, The American Federation of Government Employees, but they said they have received little guidance about what to do next. Now they are considering an appeal to the Merit Systems Protection Board.

The termination is complicated by the fact that last November they supported Donald Trump when he sought the White House for a second term.

“I voted for Donald Trump. But this is not what I was expecting,” he said. “We didn’t think they were going to take a chainsaw to a silk rug.”

The man’s wife said they also believed his 13 years of military service in the Navy and Air Force Reserves, with an honorable discharge as an E-4, would have offered him more protection against DOGE cuts.

“I recognize there are a lot of cuts that need to be made, but this is not the one that you think will happen to your family,” she said. “I encouraged him to take the job there, because he loved working for the agency, and I think it has a good mission.”

His advice for all federal workers: “Employees need to make sure that their records are up to date and correct,” he said. “Make sure you are keeping copies of all your personal files, awards and all of that.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.